Overview

Dr. Richard Riegel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Riegel works at Gateway Gastroenterology in Chesterfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Heartburn, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.