Dr. Richard Riegel, MD
Dr. Richard Riegel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.
Gateway Gastroenterology121 Saint Lukes Center Dr Ste 406, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 529-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I went to see Dr Riegel in November 2020 for my normal regular colonoscopy. He could not finish the procedure due to a blockage. He sent me to a wonderful skilled surgeon who preformed a colon resection. Dr. Riegel assured me it would be ok and the problem would be fixed and I would be good as new. I went back in June 2021 for another colonoscopy with Dr. Riegel and everything was great. I love the staff and he is a very caring doctor and explains everything to you. I have gone to other doctors and he is well above all the others. I would recommend him to family and friends in a heartbeat.
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
Dr. Riegel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riegel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riegel has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Heartburn, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riegel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Riegel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riegel.
