Dr. Ridao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Ridao, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Ridao, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Locations
Richard A Ridao MD LLC1451 S King St Ste 309, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 593-2155
Island Urgent Care Pk98-199 Kamehameha Hwy Bldg F, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 735-0007
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had an awesome virtual video visit with Dr.Ridao and he was very informative, passionate and friendly would highly recommend him to friends and family! tnx Dr.Ridao
About Dr. Richard Ridao, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ridao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ridao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ridao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ridao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ridao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ridao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.