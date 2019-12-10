See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Orangeburg, SC
Dr. Richard Richardson Sr, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (11)
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Richardson Sr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orangeburg, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Richardson Sr works at RICHARD RICHARDSON MD in Orangeburg, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Richard Richardson MD
    1175 Cook Rd Ste 110, Orangeburg, SC 29118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 534-0033
    Regional Medical Center
    3000 Saint Matthews Rd, Orangeburg, SC 29118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 395-2200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
  • Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 10, 2019
    Only had one experience with him.. And that one experience was life-saving for not just me but my son as well!! If it wasn’t for this man and his quick expert medical knowledge and practice of that then my son and myself wouldn’t be alive today!! Love this man!!
    Taters.Mom128 — Dec 10, 2019
    About Dr. Richard Richardson Sr, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508822131
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richardson Sr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Richardson Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Richardson Sr works at RICHARD RICHARDSON MD in Orangeburg, SC. View the full address on Dr. Richardson Sr’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Richardson Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richardson Sr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richardson Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richardson Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

