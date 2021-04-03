Overview

Dr. Richard Rhodes, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.



Dr. Rhodes works at Orthopedic Associates of Dallas in Plano, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.