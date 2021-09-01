Overview

Dr. Richard Rhim, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Emerson, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Rhim works at Summit Health in Emerson, NJ with other offices in Hackensack, NJ and Montclair, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.