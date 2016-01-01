Dr. Richard Reynolds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reynolds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Reynolds, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Reynolds, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Saskatchewan College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Locations
Nemours Children's Specialty Care8331 N DAVIS HWY, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 473-4543
Nemours Children's Clinic5153 N 9th Ave, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (805) 505-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Reynolds, MD
- Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Armenian
Education & Certifications
- Hospital For Sick Chldn
- University Hospital
- Royal Columbian Hosp
- University Of Saskatchewan College Of Medicine
- University of Saskatchewan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reynolds has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reynolds accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reynolds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reynolds speaks Armenian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Reynolds. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reynolds.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reynolds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reynolds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.