Dr. Richard Reutter, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Reutter, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Long Branch, NJ.
Dr. Reutter works at
Locations
Reutter Richard A MD307 3Rd Ave, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Directions (732) 229-8285
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have nothing but wonderful things to say about Dr Reutter and his staff. My son has been doctoring with him for ADD and if it weren't for Dr Reutter I'm not sure how we would have gotten through the past few years. He listens, is very compassionate, is very knowledgeable, he's likable and patient, we are so grateful to him! And his staff is also wonderful. I have recommended Dr Reutter to a few friends and they have also had very good experiences and are grateful to him as well.
About Dr. Richard Reutter, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1225089923
Education & Certifications
Dr. Reutter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reutter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reutter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reutter works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Reutter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reutter.
