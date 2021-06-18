See All Podiatrists in Huntingdon Valley, PA
Dr. Richard Rettig, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Rettig, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Huntingdon Valley, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and Temple University Hospital.

Dr. Rettig works at Chestnut Hill Podiatry Associates, PC in Huntingdon Valley, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Einstein Podiatry
    821 Huntingdon Pike Ste 206, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 379-2535

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
  • Temple University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dental Network of America
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • HAP Insurance
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Keystone Mercy Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Jun 18, 2021
    This was my first appt with Dr Rettig and it went very well. The staff who greeted me was very nice and there was no wait time to see the doctor. I found Dr Rettig very personable and he explained my condition thoroughly and answered my questions as well as provided me with suggestions and options. I would not hesitate to schedule another visit with him.
    D.M. in Willow Grove — Jun 18, 2021
    About Dr. Richard Rettig, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 43 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1255334439
    Education & Certifications

    • Memorial Hospital Of Hawthorne, California
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • LaSalle University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Rettig, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rettig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rettig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rettig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rettig works at Chestnut Hill Podiatry Associates, PC in Huntingdon Valley, PA. View the full address on Dr. Rettig’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rettig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rettig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rettig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rettig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

