Dr. Richard Reish is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Reish works at Long Island Plastic Surgical Group in Garden City, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.