Dr. Richard Reish is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Long Island Plastic Surgical Group999 Franklin Ave Ste 300, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 742-3404
Department of Surgery at NYU Long Island330 9th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 484-9933
New York Plastic Surgical Group1111 Park Ave Ste 1G, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 879-8506
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Dr. Reish is a gifted surgeon whose work is valued more like art. It is unequivocally beautiful. His body of work lives in the lives that he changes on a regular basis. His art walks amongst this world making it a more beautiful place. His skill is something that you could try teach someone but I believe it to be inherent. His expertise is equal parts hard work and artistry. The more complicated the case, the more he shines. The more issues the patient presents with, the more opportunities he has to showcase his talent. He is operating at a level that exceeds expert. He is limitless in his abilities and you really get the sense that he loves what he does. I am grateful for him and the results that he has given me.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1023282829
- Harvard Plastic Surgery Program
- Brigham & Women's Hosp-Harvard Med Sch
- Harvard Medical School
- Tulane University
- Plastic Surgery
