Dr. Richard Reinitz, DDS
Overview
Dr. Richard Reinitz, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Pearland, TX.
Locations
Dental Care of Pearland6307 Broadway St, Pearland, TX 77581 Directions (281) 417-4682
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The assistants and Dentist were very friendly and professional. I really appreciate the good job they performed.
About Dr. Richard Reinitz, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1285637173
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reinitz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reinitz accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Reinitz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Reinitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Reinitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reinitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reinitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reinitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.