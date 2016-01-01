Overview

Dr. Richard Reinhardt Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. Reinhardt Jr works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Division of Surgery - North Grove in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.