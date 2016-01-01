Dr. Richard Reinhardt Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reinhardt Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Reinhardt Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Reinhardt Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.
Dr. Reinhardt Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Division of Surgery - North Grove1330 Boiling Springs Rd Ste 2300, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 585-6491Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Companion Benefit Alternatives
- CompCare
- Comprehensive Behavioral Healthcare
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Jehovah’s Witnesses (ROJW) Facility Agreement Only
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MedRisk
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reinhardt Jr?
About Dr. Richard Reinhardt Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1386607349
Education & Certifications
- Spartanburg Regional Medical Center
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reinhardt Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reinhardt Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reinhardt Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reinhardt Jr works at
Dr. Reinhardt Jr has seen patients for Abdominal Pain and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reinhardt Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Reinhardt Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reinhardt Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reinhardt Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reinhardt Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.