Dr. Richard Reilly Jr, DPM

Podiatry
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Reilly Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.

Dr. Reilly Jr works at Western PA Foot and Ankle Center in Pittsburgh, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Western PA Foot and Ankle Center
    1789 S Braddock Ave Ste 365, Pittsburgh, PA 15218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 371-9330

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion

Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 20, 2017
    He was kind- fast paced and blunt, but kind. He seems knowledgeable and well practiced.
    Blairsville, PA — Jul 20, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Reilly Jr, DPM
    About Dr. Richard Reilly Jr, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033123526
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reilly Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reilly Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reilly Jr works at Western PA Foot and Ankle Center in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Reilly Jr’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Reilly Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reilly Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reilly Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reilly Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

