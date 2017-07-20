Dr. Reilly Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Reilly Jr, DPM
Dr. Richard Reilly Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Western PA Foot and Ankle Center1789 S Braddock Ave Ste 365, Pittsburgh, PA 15218 Directions (412) 371-9330
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UPMC
He was kind- fast paced and blunt, but kind. He seems knowledgeable and well practiced.
About Dr. Richard Reilly Jr, DPM
- Podiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Dr. Reilly Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reilly Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Reilly Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reilly Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reilly Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reilly Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.