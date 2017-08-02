Dr. Richard Rees, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rees is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Rees, DPM
Overview
Dr. Richard Rees, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Locations
Richard Rees Dpm PA6565 West Loop S Ste 101, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 987-7791
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rees takes times to listen to patients, to offer practical advise for better foot function, and to actually help his patients. He obviolsly cares about his patients.
About Dr. Richard Rees, DPM
- Podiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1932130713
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
