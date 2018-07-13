See All Podiatrists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Richard Rectenwald Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. 

Dr. Rectenwald Jr works at Oakland Podiatry Associates in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Oakland Podiatry Associates
    160 N Craig St Ste 100, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 681-5600
    Harry J Heck III MD
    1622 Lowrie St, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 231-5656

Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Richard Rectenwald Jr, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1639189087
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Rectenwald Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rectenwald Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rectenwald Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rectenwald Jr works at Oakland Podiatry Associates in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Rectenwald Jr’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rectenwald Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rectenwald Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rectenwald Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rectenwald Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.