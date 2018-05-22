Dr. Richard Rasmussen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rasmussen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Rasmussen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Rasmussen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orem, UT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Dr. Rasmussen works at
Locations
Timpanogos Regional Hospital750 W 800 N, Orem, UT 84057 Directions (801) 714-6000Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 5:00pm
Utah Surgical Associates Inc.3550 N University Ave Ste 250, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (801) 374-9625Tuesday9:15am - 4:45pmSundayClosed
Physicians Plaza1055 N 300 W Ste 302, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (801) 852-3460
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rasmussen?
He's amazing! I have lost 180 lbs after my Bariatric surgery, and I didn't have even one complication. He's the best!
About Dr. Richard Rasmussen, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Phoenix Integrated Surgery Res/Good Samaritan
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- Brigham Young University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
