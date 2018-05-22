Overview

Dr. Richard Rasmussen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orem, UT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Rasmussen works at Utah Surgical Associates in Orem, UT with other offices in Provo, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.