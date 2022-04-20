Dr. Richard Rand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Rand, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Rand, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR.
Dr. Rand works at
Locations
-
1
Aesthetic Plastic Surgery1135 116th Ave NE Ste 630, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 688-8828
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rand?
Dr. Rand is an amazing surgeon. He did a wonderful job with my implants. I loved them but had a rupture so I chose to explant instead of replace and he did not make me feel pressured to get a replacement. If I ever decide to get implants again I will for sure only trust his hands. The office ladies are very responsive. Some of the reviews say bad things about Rose but I think she's just doing her job and unfortunately asking for money never comes off as "nice". Anyway I love all the staff. They are wonderful and I highly recommend getting work done with Dr. Rand.
About Dr. Richard Rand, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1053448282
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rand has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rand accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rand works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Rand. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.