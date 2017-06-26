Dr. Richard Radocha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Radocha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Radocha, MD
Dr. Richard Radocha, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Winter Haven Hospital.
Dr. Radocha works at
Gessler Clinic PA635 1ST ST N, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (863) 294-0670
Winter Haven Ambulatory Sgy Center325 Avenue B NW, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (863) 291-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Winter Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I recently used Dr. Radocha for surgery to remove a basal carcinoma on my face. Can't say enough good things about him and his staff. Very pleased. Would highly recommend. Easy to talk with and never rushed when I asked questions.
About Dr. Richard Radocha, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1992774855
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Radocha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Radocha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Radocha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Radocha works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Radocha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Radocha.
