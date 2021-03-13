Dr. Richard Radna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Radna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Radna, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Radna, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Locations
Richard J Radna MD1915 Central Park Ave Ste 25, Yonkers, NY 10710 Directions (914) 793-8634
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Back in 2002 I was in severe neck pain , after so much therapy I was referred to Dr. Richard Radna right at that moment I knew I was in best hands . Pain free since then. Eternally grateful.
About Dr. Richard Radna, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 49 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Radna has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Radna accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Radna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Radna speaks German.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Radna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Radna.
