Dr. Richard Radna, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Dr. Richard Radna, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Radna works at RICHARD J RADNA MD in Yonkers, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Richard J Radna MD
    Richard J Radna MD
1915 Central Park Ave Ste 25, Yonkers, NY 10710
(914) 793-8634

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very High Frequency
High Frequency
Normal Frequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Neuroplasty
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Neuroplasty

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 13, 2021
    Back in 2002 I was in severe neck pain, after so much therapy I was referred to Dr. Richard Radna right at that moment I knew I was in best hands. Pain free since then. Eternally grateful.
    Melba I. Torres — Mar 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Likelihood of recommending Dr. Radna to family and friends

    Dr. Radna's Office & Staff

    Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    Staff friendliness and courteousness
    Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Radna

    Level of trust in provider's decisions
    How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    How well provider listens and answers questions
    Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    Your gender:
    Your age group:
    Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Radna, MD.

    About Dr. Richard Radna, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, German
    • 1639233083
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    • Neurosurgery
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Radna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Radna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Radna has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Radna accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Radna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Radna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Radna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Radna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Radna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

