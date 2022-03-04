Overview

Dr. Richard Rabinowitz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Trinity, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University|Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.



Dr. Rabinowitz works at Urology Professionals in Trinity, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.