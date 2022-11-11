See All Urologists in High Point, NC
Dr. Richard Puschinsky, MD

Urology
3.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Puschinsky, MD is an Urology Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center.

Dr. Puschinsky works at Medical Center Urology in High Point, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Interstitial Cystitis, Urethral Stricture and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    High Point Office
    624 Quaker Ln, High Point, NC 27262 (336) 882-0220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Interstitial Cystitis
Urethral Stricture
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Interstitial Cystitis
Urethral Stricture
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Leakage of Urine Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Pyramid Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Nov 11, 2022
    Dr. Puschinsky has been treating me for kidney stones for years. I truly trust him with my life and will recommend him to anyone I know having these type of issues. He is always honest and upfront. He may not have the warm fuzzies but when it comes to taking care of business he is on it. If I have to have surgery he will be the one to operate. Raymond makes up for Dr. Puschinsky’s lack of warm fuzzies!
    Suzanne — Nov 11, 2022
    Likelihood of recommending Dr. Puschinsky to family and friends

    Dr. Puschinsky's Office & Staff

    Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    Staff friendliness and courteousness
    Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Puschinsky

    Level of trust in provider's decisions
    How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    How well provider listens and answers questions
    Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    Your gender:
    Your age group:
    Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    About Dr. Richard Puschinsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245391085
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Emory University School Of Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • Emory University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Puschinsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puschinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Puschinsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Puschinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Puschinsky works at Medical Center Urology in High Point, NC. View the full address on Dr. Puschinsky’s profile.

    Dr. Puschinsky has seen patients for Interstitial Cystitis, Urethral Stricture and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Puschinsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Puschinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puschinsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puschinsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puschinsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

