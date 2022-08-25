Dr. Richard Prokopchak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prokopchak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Prokopchak, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Prokopchak, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Salem, VA. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany and Lewisgale Medical Center.
Richard Prokopchak MD2850 Keagy Rd, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 375-9375
Hospital Affiliations
- LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany
- Lewisgale Medical Center
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Very caring and listens. I have never felt rushed at any appointments. I highly recommend him and his staff.
- Cardiology
- English
- 1083685911
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Portsmouth Naval Hosp
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
