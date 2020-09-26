Overview

Dr. Richard Proia, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Proia works at Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates, P.A. in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Gainesville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.