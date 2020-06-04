Dr. Richard Prinz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prinz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Prinz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Prinz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Prinz works at
Locations
-
1
Kellogg Cancer Center2650 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 570-1700Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Northshore University Health System1329 N Wolf Rd, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 Directions (847) 803-3040
-
3
NorthShore Medical Group757 Park Ave W Ste 2850, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 570-1700
-
4
NorthShore University HealthSystem1000 Central St Ste 800, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 570-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I did my research and so glad i chose Dr Prinz for my care. His professionalism, bed side manner, thoroughness, able to have a conversation with, takes his time, and really gets to know you not only as a patient but as a person matters to me a lot! I recommend him highly! Thank you Dr. Prinz. Sharon from Des Plaines. June 3, 2020
About Dr. Richard Prinz, MD
- General Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1477529584
Education & Certifications
- Royal Postgraduate Medical School
- Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
