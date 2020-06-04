Overview

Dr. Richard Prinz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Prinz works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston, IL with other offices in Mount Prospect, IL and Highland Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hyperparathyroidism and Thyroid Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.