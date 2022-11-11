Overview

Dr. Richard Presley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their residency with Baptist Mem Hospital|Vanderbilt University Med Center



Dr. Presley works at Tennessee Women's Care in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.