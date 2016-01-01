Dr. Pratt II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richard Pratt II, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Pratt II, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS.
Dr. Pratt II works at
Locations
1
Newmann Medical Transport3755 Avocado Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91941 Directions (805) 746-3695
2
At Your Home Health Care Inc.1746 S Victoria Ave Ste F, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 746-3695
About Dr. Richard Pratt II, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1245264878
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Neurosurgery
