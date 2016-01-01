See All Rheumatologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Richard Pope, MD

Rheumatology
1.0 (1)
53 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Pope, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Laboratory Immunology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Pope works at Northwestern Medicine Lou and Jean Malnati Brain Tumor Institute in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-100, Chicago, IL 60611 (312) 695-8628

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Arthritis
Bone Density Scan
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Arthritis
Bone Density Scan

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Beech Street (Multiplan)
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Cofinity
    Coventry Health Care
    Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Galaxy Health Network
    HealthLink
    HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    HFN
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare
    Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Richard Pope, MD

    Rheumatology
    53 years of experience
    English, Dutch
    1688789588
    Education & Certifications

    University Of Washington Medical Center
    Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
    Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    Diagnostic Laboratory Immunology, Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pope has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pope works at Northwestern Medicine Lou and Jean Malnati Brain Tumor Institute in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Pope’s profile.

    Dr. Pope has seen patients for Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pope on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Pope has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pope.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pope, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pope appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

