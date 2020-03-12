Dr. Richard Pomerantz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pomerantz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Pomerantz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Pomerantz, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Novant Health Pulmonary Critical Care Matthews1450 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 380, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 908-2154
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. P is a wonderful person and a excellent doctor. He thinks outside the box. He understands how scary this can be and tries to put you at ease without sugar coating it. He has a terrific bedside manner and will always make you smile. I am lucky to have him on my side.
- Sleep Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Male
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Sleep Medicine
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
