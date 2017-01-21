See All General Surgeons in Findlay, OH
General Surgery
3.8 (10)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Dr. Richard Polder, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Findlay, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital.

Dr. Polder works at Surgical Associates Of Northwest Ohio in Findlay, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Surgical Associates of Northwest Ohio
    300 W Wallace St Ste B2, Findlay, OH 45840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 422-3812

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Blanchard Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ventral Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Diseases of the Gallbladder Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Paramount
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 21, 2017
    After years of dealing with a prolapsed rectum issue, Dr. Polder did robotic surgery and fixed the problem. It's like having a new start on life!! He explained everything in detail and took excellent care of me before and after the surgery. Thank you Dr. Polder!!
    Karen Oswald in Findlay, OH — Jan 21, 2017
    About Dr. Richard Polder, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1972504348
    Education & Certifications

    • Riverside Meth Hospital
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    • Ohio State University
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Polder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Polder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Polder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Polder works at Surgical Associates Of Northwest Ohio in Findlay, OH. View the full address on Dr. Polder’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Polder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

