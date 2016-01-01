Dr. Richard Pohl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pohl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Pohl, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Pohl, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Murray, UT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.
Dr. Pohl works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
SunDance Behavioral Resources, LLC845 E 4800 S Ste 200, Murray, UT 84107 Directions (801) 264-9522Thursday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Sundance Behavioral Resources1887 Gold Dust Ln # 303E, Park City, UT 84060 Directions (801) 264-9522
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pohl?
About Dr. Richard Pohl, MD
- Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1306823331
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital
- Cedars-Sinai MEd Ctr
- Harvard Medical School
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pohl has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pohl accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pohl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pohl works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pohl. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pohl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pohl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pohl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.