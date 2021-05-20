Dr. Richard Pohil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pohil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Pohil, MD

Overview
Dr. Richard Pohil, MD is a Pulmonologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Locations
Memorial Clinical Associates16001 Park Ten Pl Ste 300, Houston, TX 77084 Directions (713) 407-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My family has gone to Dr. Pohil for over 30 years. Excellent physician and terrific bedside manner. Cares about his patients.
About Dr. Richard Pohil, MD
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pohil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pohil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pohil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pohil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pohil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pohil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pohil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.