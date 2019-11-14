Dr. Richard Podolin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Podolin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Podolin, MD
Dr. Richard Podolin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Saint Francis Memorial Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Sloan Steven H MD1 Shrader St, San Francisco, CA 94117 Directions (415) 831-8800
San Francisco Cardiovascular Surgical Medical Group Inc.2250 Hayes St Ste 204, San Francisco, CA 94117 Directions (415) 666-3220
- Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1295876860
- University of California San Francisco
- University of Chicago
- Stanford University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Podolin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Podolin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Podolin has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Podolin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Podolin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Podolin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Podolin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Podolin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.