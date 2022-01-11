Dr. Podkul has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Podkul, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Podkul, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bloomfield, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.
Dr. Podkul works at
Locations
Richard L Podkul MD1064 Broad St, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Directions (973) 893-0282
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Podkul?
I started seeing him in the late 1980s and he has always been very good and accurate with me. and still is. 40 yrs later. I highly reccomend him to everyone, thank you.
About Dr. Richard Podkul, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1083625693
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Podkul accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Podkul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Podkul works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Podkul. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Podkul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Podkul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Podkul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.