Overview

Dr. Richard Podkul, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bloomfield, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.



Dr. Podkul works at BLOOMFIELD MEDICAL OFFICE in Bloomfield, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.