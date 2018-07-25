Dr. Podell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Podell, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Podell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.
Locations
Overlook Medical Center99 Beauvoir Ave Ste 200, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 522-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Podell is an expert professional in ME/CFS/FM with an outstanding understanding. Currently retired he is greatly missed.
About Dr. Richard Podell, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1790839017
Education & Certifications
- Harvard School Public Health
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
Dr. Podell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Podell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Podell.
