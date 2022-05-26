Dr. Richard Plowey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plowey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Plowey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Plowey, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Bethel Park, PA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital and Washington Hospital.
Dr. Plowey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Keystone Anesthesia Consultants2000 Oxford Dr Ste 303, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 942-5786
-
2
Keystone Anesthesia Consultants80 Landings Dr Ste 202, Washington, PA 15301 Directions (724) 969-0191
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clair Hospital
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthAmerica Pennsylvania, Inc.
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Plowey?
I’ve been suffering with knee pain for over six years. Just not ready for replacement. Dr. Plowey made suggestions and after a few procedures I feel better than I’ve felt in years. Dr. Plowey listens to his patients and will never rush you through a visit. If you need Pain Management start here.
About Dr. Richard Plowey, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1154532612
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Drexel University College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Plowey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Plowey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Plowey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Plowey works at
Dr. Plowey has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Plowey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Plowey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plowey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plowey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plowey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.