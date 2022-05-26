See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Bethel Park, PA
Dr. Richard Plowey, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
3.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Plowey, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Bethel Park, PA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital and Washington Hospital.

Dr. Plowey works at Keystone Anesthesia Consultants in Bethel Park, PA with other offices in Washington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Keystone Anesthesia Consultants
    2000 Oxford Dr Ste 303, Bethel Park, PA 15102 (412) 942-5786
    Keystone Anesthesia Consultants
    80 Landings Dr Ste 202, Washington, PA 15301 (724) 969-0191

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint Clair Hospital
  • Washington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthAmerica Pennsylvania, Inc.
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    May 26, 2022
    Carla Evans-Bush — May 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Plowey, MD
    About Dr. Richard Plowey, MD

    Interventional Pain Medicine
    19 years of experience
    English
    1154532612
    Education & Certifications

    University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
    Hahnemann University Hospital
    Drexel University College of Medicine
