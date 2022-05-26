Overview

Dr. Richard Plowey, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Bethel Park, PA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital and Washington Hospital.



Dr. Plowey works at Keystone Anesthesia Consultants in Bethel Park, PA with other offices in Washington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.