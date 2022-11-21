Dr. Richard Pleva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pleva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Pleva, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Pleva, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CHARLES UNIVERSITY / SECOND MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Digestive Disease Specialists5350 Distinction Way, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 445-4066Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pleva?
Dr. Pleva is charming, patient and knowledgeable with one very nervous patient. His office is clean and comfortable . His office assistant Taylor has the patient's of Job!!
About Dr. Richard Pleva, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Czech
- 1194700914
Education & Certifications
- Easton Hospital
- CHARLES UNIVERSITY / SECOND MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pleva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pleva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pleva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pleva has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pleva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pleva speaks Czech.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Pleva. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pleva.
