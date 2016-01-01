Dr. Richard Pitsch Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pitsch Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Pitsch Jr, MD
Dr. Richard Pitsch Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Memorial Hospital.
Lincoln Surgical Group, PC4740 A St Ste 100, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 483-7825
Bryan Medical Center1600 S 48th St, Lincoln, NE 68506 Directions (402) 483-7825
- Bryan East Campus
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
- Memorial Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- General Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
Dr. Pitsch Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pitsch Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pitsch Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pitsch Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pitsch Jr.
