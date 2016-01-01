Dr. Richard Pilla, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Pilla, DO
Overview
Dr. Richard Pilla, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3020 Chapel Ave W, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions (856) 667-1856
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pilla?
About Dr. Richard Pilla, DO
- Family Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1699703165
Education & Certifications
- Cuyahoga Falls Gen Hosp
- KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pilla has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pilla accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pilla speaks Italian.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Pilla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pilla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.