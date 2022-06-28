Overview

Dr. Richard Pigeon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Pigeon works at Orthopaedic Associates of West Florida OAWF in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.