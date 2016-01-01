Overview

Dr. Richard Pidutti, MD is an Urology Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from QUEENS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center and Somerset Hospital.



Dr. Pidutti works at CPG Urology in Johnstown, PA with other offices in Somerset, PA and Ebensburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.