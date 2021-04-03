Dr. Richard Picerno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Picerno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Picerno, MD
Dr. Richard Picerno, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Jacksonville Orthopaedic Institute14534 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 3210, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 880-1260
Jacksonville Orthopaedic Institute14540 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 2201, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 346-3465
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Picerno is an extremely gifted, conscientious & detailed physician. He performed a total reverse right (dominant) shoulder replacement on me and the results have been nothing less than remarkable! I experienced next to no discomfort and quickly gained near complete mobility in a matter of weeks. While I’m still in the process of regaining optimum strength, after decades of pain & restriction, I feel like my world has returned to normalcy.
About Dr. Richard Picerno, MD
- 24 years of experience
- English
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Dr. Picerno has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Picerno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Picerno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Picerno has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Picerno on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Picerno. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Picerno.
