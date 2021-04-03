Overview

Dr. Richard Picerno, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Picerno works at Jacksonville Orthopedic Institute in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.