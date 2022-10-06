Overview

Dr. Richard Piccione, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Lafayette General Surgical Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Women's And Children's Hospital.



Dr. Piccione works at Champaign Dental Group in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Esotropia, Exotropia and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.