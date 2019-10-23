Overview

Dr. Richard Phinney, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Fulton County Health Center, McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, ProMedica Memorial Hospital, Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital, University of Toledo Medical Center and Wood County Hospital.



Dr. Phinney works at Toledo Clinic Cancer Center in Toledo, OH with other offices in Maumee, OH and Monroe, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.