Overview

Dr. Richard Pharr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brandon, MS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi.



Dr. Pharr works at Richard W Pharr MD PA in Brandon, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.