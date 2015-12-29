Dr. Richard Pharr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pharr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Pharr, MD
Dr. Richard Pharr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brandon, MS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi.
Richard W. Pharr M.d.pa1490 W Government St Ste 8, Brandon, MS 39042 Directions (601) 825-0287
I have been seeing him for about 3 yrs. I have always had trouble getting the right prescription. He's been 100% for me so far!
About Dr. Richard Pharr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- Baptist Mem Hospital
- University of Mississippi
Dr. Pharr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pharr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pharr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pharr has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pharr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pharr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pharr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pharr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pharr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.