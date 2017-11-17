See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Richard Peterson, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Peterson, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine.

Dr. Peterson works at LIMITED TO OFFICIAL UNIVERSITY DUTIES ON in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
    7703 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 567-5730
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Ut Medicine - Westover Hills
    11212 State Highway 151 Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 438-8446

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Esophageal Varices
Abdominal Hernia
Anorectal Abscess
Appendicitis
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Biliary Atresia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colorectal Cancer
Gallbladder Diseases
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Ileus
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Diseases and Disorders
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Port Placements or Replacements
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Umbilical Hernia
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 17, 2017
    It was a 6 month process but the staff and Dr. Peterson were exceptional! My after care has been phenomenal! I can only say that my experience with Dr Peterson has been just perfect!
    San Antonio, TX — Nov 17, 2017
    About Dr. Richard Peterson, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1346204799
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Usc University Hospital
    Internship
    • Saint Agnes Hospital
    Medical Education
    • American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California, Riverside
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Peterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peterson works at LIMITED TO OFFICIAL UNIVERSITY DUTIES ON in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Peterson’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

