Dr. Richard Petersen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They completed their residency with Jersey City Medical Center



Dr. Petersen works at South Miami Women's Health in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.