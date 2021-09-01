Overview

Dr. Richard Pesikoff, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.



Dr. Pesikoff works at Richard B. Pesikoff, M.D. And Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.