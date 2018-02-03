Dr. Richard Perugini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perugini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Perugini, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Perugini, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Perugini works at
Locations
UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 Directions (508) 334-8515
Hospital Affiliations
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Perugini performed my gastric sleeve surgery. He was wonderful from beginning to end. During our initial meeting to discuss the type of surgery I'd have, Dr. Perugini took the time necessary to be sure I understood what I was undertaking and what type of surgery was best for me. The surgery went fine and Dr. Perugini was available to speak to me whenever I needed during my recovery. He was caring, kind and above all very professional. I would absolutely recommend him.
About Dr. Richard Perugini, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1124009857
Education & Certifications
- Umass Med Center
- Umass Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perugini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perugini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perugini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perugini has seen patients for Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perugini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Perugini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perugini.
