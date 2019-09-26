Dr. Persino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Persino, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Persino, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Crystal Lake, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Dr. Persino works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Crystal Lake Obgyn Assoc S C750 E Terra Cotta Ave Ste B, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Directions (815) 459-1212
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Persino?
Dr Persino is my favorite doctor! He is always so happy and nice and a great listener! I have been going to Dr. Persino for over 20 years. He delivered both of my children and most recently performed my robotic laparoscopic hysterectomy. Everything went exactly as planned, and the recovery has been amazing. He is very experienced, but more importantly a doctor that I completely trust. Thank you, Dr. Persino and your staff for everything!
About Dr. Richard Persino, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1396806303
Education & Certifications
- University Ill College Med
- St Francis Hosp-U Ill Coll Med
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Northern Illinois University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Persino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Persino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Persino works at
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Persino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Persino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Persino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Persino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.