Dr. Richard Perrin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perrin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Perrin, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Perrin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Queen's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Perrin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Coastal Neurology & Neurosurgery4100 Lake Otis Pkwy Ste 320, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5022
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perrin?
About Dr. Richard Perrin, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1225140312
Education & Certifications
- University of Toronto
- The University Of British Columbia
- Queen's University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perrin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perrin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perrin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perrin works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Perrin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perrin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perrin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perrin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.