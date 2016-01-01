Overview

Dr. Richard Perrin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Queen's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.



Dr. Perrin works at Coastal Neurology & Neurosurgery in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.