Dr. Richard Perez, DPM
Overview
Dr. Richard Perez, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and North Central Baptist Hospital.
Locations
Stone Oak1314 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 302, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 829-8770
Alamo Family Foot & Ankle Care7424 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209 Directions (210) 829-8770
San Antonio Podiatry Associates9502 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 899-1026
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
- North Central Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The wait time was 5 minutes. Dr. Pérez takes time to explain your situation and the treatment to follow. Dr. Pérez and his staff are very nice.
About Dr. Richard Perez, DPM
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Broadlawns Med Ctr
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
- Florida State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez speaks Spanish.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.
