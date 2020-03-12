Overview

Dr. Richard Perez, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and North Central Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Perez works at Alamo Family Foot & Ankle Care in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.